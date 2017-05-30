ACI reports 6% pax growth in Mar-2017, air freight up 11%

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (29-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2017:

ACI: "Overall freight volumes increased 8.3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017 and 10.9% for the month of March. This increase has coincided with an increase in export orders and inventory build-ups in key markets." Source: Company statement, 29-May-2017.