30-May-2017 11:32 AM
ACI reports 6% pax growth in Mar-2017, air freight up 11%
Airports Council International (ACI) reported (29-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2017:
- Passengers: +5.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: +5.3%;
- International: +6.0%;
- Cargo: +10.9%;
- Domestic: +2.8%;
- International: +14.5%. [more - original PR]
ACI: "Overall freight volumes increased 8.3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017 and 10.9% for the month of March. This increase has coincided with an increase in export orders and inventory build-ups in key markets." Source: Company statement, 29-May-2017.