ACI EUROPE: Risk of a Brexit 'no deal scenario' is real

ACI EUROPE Michael Kerkloh outlined (24-Jan-2018) aviation industry Brexit concerns, stating: "The risks of a "no deal scenario" are real – and for now, we still remain completely in the dark as to what will happen at the end of the transition. One thing is pretty clear though – the political dynamics shaping these negotiations are very much at odds with business interests". Mr Kerkloh added: "Over the past 20 months, ACI EUROPE has repeatedly stressed the need to keep the most liberal aviation regime between the UK and the EU – to safeguard air connectivity. Anything more restrictive than the current Single Aviation Market will come at a cost. There is just no winning alternative". [more - original PR]