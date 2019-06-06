6-Jun-2019 10:00 AM
ACI awards five Airports Company South Africa carbon accreditation status
Airports Company South Africa (05-Jun-2019) Airports Council International (ACI) issued new carbon accreditation status for five of its airports:
- Johannesburg Oliver R Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport, upgraded to Level 2 (Reduction) status;
- Durban King Shaka International Airport and Port Elizabeth Airport, renewed at Level 1 (Mapping);
- George Airport, received Level 1 (Mapping).
Airports Company South Africa COO Fundi Sithebe stated: "So far we have only 10 African airports accredited under the ACA programme, with five of those being owned by Airports Company South Africa. This accounts for only 31% of passenger traffic on the content". [more - original PR]