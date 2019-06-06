ACI awards five Airports Company South Africa carbon accreditation status

Airports Company South Africa (05-Jun-2019) Airports Council International (ACI) issued new carbon accreditation status for five of its airports:

Airports Company South Africa COO Fundi Sithebe stated: "So far we have only 10 African airports accredited under the ACA programme, with five of those being owned by Airports Company South Africa. This accounts for only 31% of passenger traffic on the content". [more - original PR]