ACI Asia-Pacific urging govts to replace quarantine requirements with contact tracing protocols

ACI Asia-Pacific reported (24-Aug-2020) preliminary forecast figures show that Asia Pacific airports will lose 55% of passenger volumes and Middle East airports will lose 60% by the end of the 2020. The company said it is urging governments to replace quarantine requirements with testing and contact tracing protocols to ensure the sector's survival. Director general Stefano Baronci stated: "Governments should relax current travel restrictions and consider alternative safeguarding measures to ensure the survival of the aviation sector". He said: "The latest ACI forecast depicts an ongoing uncertain picture for the airport sector. To put the revenue loss in perspective, it equates to wiping out the revenues of 27 of the regions' busiest hubs". Mr Baronci added: "We are now facing at least a three year recovery period". [more - original PR]