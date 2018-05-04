4-May-2018 3:09 PM
ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Assembly adopts resolutions on economics and environmental efforts
ACI Asia-Pacific announced (04-May-2018) its Asia Pacific Regional Assembly adopted the following resolutions intended to empower airports' economics and environmental efforts:
- Resolution 1: Call for support and recognition to create fertile ground for sustainable infrastructure development to serve and support Asia Pacific communities. The regional assembly called upon airports to promote transparency and consultation with airlines in determining the level of charges. Policy makers were urged to recognise that airport should have the ability to make commercial and investment decisions and provide the right economic incentives for sustainable infrastructure development. The resolution stated airports should have the discretion and flexibility to meet and fund passengers' facilities and service needs with the most appropriate charging system, ownership and management models best suit local circumstances while still being able to recover their costs and generate returns for their shareholders;
- Resolution 2: Call for airports to adopt waste management and renewable energy. The assembly called upon airports to enhance waste management innovatively in order to save costs and achieve the goal of zero waste. Airports were also called upon to consider renewable energy options in their operations to achieve carbon neutrality. Furthermore, airports should integrate waste management and renewable energy in the design of airport expansion projects. Finally, airports were encouraged to make use of ACI and ICAO guidance materials and tools to implement the two environmental priorities. [more - original PR]