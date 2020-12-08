ACI Asia Pacific: Quarantine free travel provides recovery hope but remains 'an illusion'

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific director general Stefano Baronci stated (08-Dec-2020) the promise of "quarantine free travel corridors" provides "much needed hope for the recovery of passenger numbers and revenue" but remains "an illusion". Mr Baronci said the "previously anticipated negative outlook for Asia Pacific is largely confirmed", amounting to about USD29.6 billion. He said: "The results forecast in 2020 depicts an unbearable situation for airports in the region and unsustainable for 2021". [more - original PR]