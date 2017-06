ACI: Asia Pacific pax growth at 8%, Middle East at 13% in Apr-2017

ACI Asia Pacific reported (27-Jun-2017) passenger traffic at Asia Pacific airports increased 7.6% year-on-year and passengers at Middle Eastern airports increased 13% in Apr-2017. Cargo volume increased 8.8% at Asia Pacific airports and 4.6% at Middle Eastern airports in Apr-2017. The top airfreight hubs in Asia Pacific were Hong Kong (+8.9%), Shanghai Pudong (+14.1%) and Seoul Incheon (+11%). The largest hubs in the Middle East were Dubai (+1.9%) and Doha (+16.3%). [more - original PR]