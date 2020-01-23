ACI Asia-Pacific opposes proposal to limit duty free alcohol and tobacco sales at airports in India

ACI Asia-Pacific DG Stefano Baronci stated (23-Jan-2020) ACI opposes a recent proposal from India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry to decrease the amount of alcohol and tobacco products duty free outlets at airports in India are permitted to sell. Mr Barconi said the proposal "is inconsistent with the latest attempts by the Government to incentivise private capital to invest in the airport industry [and] it undermines the growth opportunity for Indian airports and duty-free providers". [more - original PR]