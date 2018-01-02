ACI Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific airports pax up 8%, Middle East airports increase 3% in Oct-2017

ACI Asia Pacific reported (02-Jan-2018) passengers at Asia Pacific airports increased 8.1% year-on-year and at Middle Eastern airports increased 3.3% in Oct-2017. In India, robust domestic passengers continued to stimulate overall traffic with a 17% growth, the highest level since Jan-2017. In China, the general pace of growth is regaining strength supported by solid domestic growth. Airports in Southeast Asia also reported robust growth, led by Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (+13.3%), Jakarta (+10.5%) and Kuala Lumpur (+8.9%). Middle Eastern airports continued to show mixed results with passenger growth at Dubai Airport at its strongest at 6.9% since Apr-2017. Doha (-14.3%) continued to be negatively affected by Qatar's diplomatic issues with its neighbouring countries. Muscat Airport reported a 19.4% growth and Kuwait Airport reported a 17.2% growth. Asia Pacific airports reported a 2.6% growth in cargo and Middle Eastern airports reported a 1.3% increase. [more - original PR]
