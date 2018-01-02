Loading
2-Jan-2018 3:50 PM

ACI Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific airports pax up 8%, Middle East airports increase 3% in Oct-2017

ACI Asia Pacific reported (02-Jan-2018) passengers at Asia Pacific airports increased 8.1% year-on-year and at Middle Eastern airports increased 3.3% in Oct-2017. In India, robust domestic passengers continued to stimulate overall traffic with a 17% growth, the highest level since Jan-2017. In China, the general pace of growth is regaining strength supported by solid domestic growth. Airports in Southeast Asia also reported robust growth, led by Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (+13.3%), Jakarta (+10.5%) and Kuala Lumpur (+8.9%). Middle Eastern airports continued to show mixed results with passenger growth at Dubai Airport at its strongest at 6.9% since Apr-2017. Doha (-14.3%) continued to be negatively affected by Qatar's diplomatic issues with its neighbouring countries. Muscat Airport reported a 19.4% growth and Kuwait Airport reported a 17.2% growth. Asia Pacific airports reported a 2.6% growth in cargo and Middle Eastern airports reported a 1.3% increase. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More