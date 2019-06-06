ACI Asia Pacific: Moderate pax growth for Asia-Pacific airports, Middle East declines

ACI Asia-Pacific reported (05-Jun-2019) Asia-Pacific airports recorded a 2% year-on-year rise in passenger traffic in Mar-2019, while airports in the Middle East recorded a "slight decline" of -0.3%. China reported a growth rate of 1.1%, "reflecting slower domestic demands". India "experienced a slower pace of growth in both the domestic and international sectors" with passenger traffic down 2.7%. Passenger growth was "essentially flat" in the Middle East with Dubai International Airport recording a decline of 4.2%. Air cargo declined 3.3% in Asia-Pacific while the Middle East posted a 2.1% growth rate. Among the major freight hubs, Dubai International Airport reported the highest growth rate at +5.1%, which can be attributed to airlines' expanding cargo capacity. [more - original PR]