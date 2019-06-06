Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Jun-2019 9:52 AM

ACI Asia Pacific: Moderate pax growth for Asia-Pacific airports, Middle East declines

ACI Asia-Pacific reported (05-Jun-2019) Asia-Pacific airports recorded a 2% year-on-year rise in passenger traffic in Mar-2019, while airports in the Middle East recorded a "slight decline" of -0.3%. China reported a growth rate of 1.1%, "reflecting slower domestic demands". India "experienced a slower pace of growth in both the domestic and international sectors" with passenger traffic down 2.7%. Passenger growth was "essentially flat" in the Middle East with Dubai International Airport recording a decline of 4.2%. Air cargo declined 3.3% in Asia-Pacific while the Middle East posted a 2.1% growth rate. Among the major freight hubs, Dubai International Airport reported the highest growth rate at +5.1%, which can be attributed to airlines' expanding cargo capacity. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More