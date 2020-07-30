ACI Asia Pacific director general: 'Airports won't be able to survive without government support'

ACI Asia Pacific director general Stefano Baronci stated (29-Jul-2020) "Frankly, airports won't be able to survive without government support", adding: "We have called on governments to consider a range of measures such as granting tax reliefs, postponing payments of concession fees, and other measures to stimulate travel demand". Mr Baronci said: "We are highly driven to advocate for relief for the airport sector and support our members with guidance for the recovery. Another important near term focus is on restoring passenger confidence and showing the public that airports are responsibly adapting to the new travel norms". He said: "Longer term, our focus is on advocacy and communications in the core areas of safety, security, economics and the environment and evolving our capacity to strategically align with the interest of our members". [more - original PR]