30-Mar-2020 9:01 AM
ACI Asia-Pacific calls for relief measures from governments and regulators
Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific called (27-Mar-2020) on governments and regulators to implement the following relief measures for airports:
- Alleviation of airport slots usage requirements until the end of Jun-2020 to enable carriers to adjust their schedules in a sustainable way and for airports to protect connecting traffic at hub airports;
- Tax relief for the aviation sector including the suspension or deferment of social security contributions as well as corporate and other taxes (including VAT and excise duties);
- Suspension or deferment of airport operators' concession fees to governments;
- Protection of airport revenues to finance operations, and bear high fixed cost;
- Government financial assistance In some circumstances, especially in support of regional airports. [more - original PR]