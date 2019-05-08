ACI Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific and Middle East airports pax up 3% in Feb-2019, cargo declines
ACI Asia Pacific reported (07-May-2019) passengers increased 2.7% year-on-year across Asia Pacific airports and 2.5% at Middle East airports. China reported 7% passenger growth supported by increased leisure travel demand during the Lunar New Year and India recorded an increase of 2.2%. Bahrain International Airport reported highest growth of 15.8% among Middle East airports. Air cargo declined 12% in Asia Pacific and 2.9% in Middle East due to ongoing trade tensions between China and US, uncertain global economic conditions and closure of businesses during the Lunar New year. Dubai International Airport is the only airport with positive cargo growth rate among the top ten cargo hubs with an increase of 2%. Other major airports with positive growth rates are Delhi (+10.2%), Mumbai (+1.0%) and Manila (+2.9%). [more - original PR]