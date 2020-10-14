ACI and IATA call for urgent industry-wide support to underpin recovery

IATA and Airports Council International (ACI) World reinforced (13-Oct-2020) their urgent call for governments to use testing as a means to safely re-open borders and re-establish global connectivity and to prevent the "systemic collapse of the aviation industry" with non-debt generating financial support. The bodies stated these dual measures would protect countries from the importation of COVID-19 cases, avert an employment crisis in the travel and tourism sector, and ensure that the critical aviation structure remains viable and able to support the economic and social benefits on which the world relies. They argued that safely re-opening borders without quarantine by using a coordinated approach to testing would boost the entire economy and be a revenue lifeline for airlines and airports. ACI and IATA have called on the ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force to provide an internationally agreed and recognized approach to testing that can be adopted at a national level. [more - original PR]