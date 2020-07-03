ACI and IATA call for governments to bear costs of COVID-19 public health measures

Airports Council International (ACI) World and IATA urged (02-Jul-2020) that costs related to public health measures aimed at mitigating the spread of communicable diseases should be borne by governments. The ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) resolved to partner with ICAO member states, international and regional organisations, and industry to address the challenges and to provide global guidance for a safe, secure and sustainable restart and recovery of the aviation sector. ICAO's TakeOff guidance outlines a number of new measures for safeguarding public health, which are already being introduced by airports and airlines around the world. To ensure their efficacy, these measures - which include health checks, sanitisation and social distancing - will require implementation by the appropriate national authorities. ACI and IATA believe that existing roles and responsibilities of governments, airlines, airports and other operational stakeholders should be respected in implementing the response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Airlines and airport operators should be included in national discussions to assess the practicalities of implementing the solutions proposed by ICAO aimed at harmonisation across jurisdictions. [more - original PR]