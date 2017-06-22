ACI reports pax growth of 9%, airfreight up 6% in Apr-2017

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (21-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights in Apr-2017:

ACI: "After a period of more subdued growth in 2016, air freight volumes continued to increase in 2017. Overall volumes increased 6% for the month and 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. Despite the backdrop of uncertainty on global trade and economic integration in the United States and the United Kingdom, two of the world’s largest aviation markets, business confidence remained strong. International trade continued to make gains on the cyclical recovery in the global economy, which translated into robust growth in air freight volumes. The ongoing strength in export orders across several manufacturing sectors for high value goods resulted in continued high growth levels." Source: Company statement, 21-Jun-2017.