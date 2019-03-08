Become a CAPA Member
8-Mar-2019 4:28 PM

ACI Africa: Passenger and air cargo traffic growth rates trending upwards

Airports Council International Africa (ACI Africa) Secretary General Ali Tounsi reported (06-Mar-2019) Africa's passenger and air cargo traffic growth rate have been trending upwards, benefitting from a recovery cycle in some of its major economies, as well as the upswing in commodity prices. In 2017, passenger traffic in the region grew 6.3% year-over-year and 10.3% on a year-to-date basis by Nov-2018. Air freight grew 9.2% in 2017 and 11.8% for the year to Nov-2018, the largest percentage gain in overall volume in comparison to the rest of the world. [more - original PR

