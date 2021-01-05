ACG closes USD500m unsecured loan, supported by Japanese export credit agency

Aviation Capital Group (ACG) reported (02-Jan-2021) it closed a USD500 million unsecured loan with Mizuho Bank Ltd on 24-Dec-2020. The loan matures in Dec-2023 and is supported by an Overseas Untied Loan Insurance policy from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, the official export credit agency of Japan. Tokyo Century Corporation helped arrange, lead, and support the transaction. [more - original PR]