Accelya to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners with Warburg Pincus to exit

Accelya announced (18-Nov-2019) it is being acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Vista's investment in Accelya is the first made by the firm's permanent capital investment fund Vista Equity Partners Perennial, which is focused on growing software companies through long term investments in product expansion and feature enhancement. Warburg Pincus will exit its partnership with Accelya upon its sale to Vista. In jurisdictions where it is required to do so, Vista will take appropriate steps to comply with any mandatory open offer requirements. Following Warburg Pincus' exit, the investment in Accelya will fuel further innovation and growth for global solutions provider to the airline and travel industry. [more - original PR]