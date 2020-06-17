Accelya enters definitive agreement to acquire Farelogix

Accelya entered (16-Jun-2020) a definitive agreement to acquire Farelogix, a provider of software as a service solutions for airline retailing and IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) enabled commerce. Accelya stated the acquisition will advance its vision to provide a next generation, end-to-end platform that enables airline commerce, providing a full suite of innovative retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions. Once part of Accelya, Farelogix will be "well positioned to expand its operations, better support its airline customers, and leverage Accelya's industry expertise to better interconnect airline systems". The acquisition is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the northern summer 2020. Accelya will incorporate more than 300 Farelogix employees, primarily based in Miami. Prior to closing, Accelya and Farelogix will continue to operate as separate businesses. [more - original PR]