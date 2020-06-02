ACCC to continue investigation into Qantas stake in Alliance Airlines
Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) stated (01-Jun-2020) it is continuing its investigation of Qantas Airways' acquisition of a 19.9% stake in Alliance Aviation. ACCC chair Rod Sims stated: "Qantas's decision to complete the acquisition of the 19.9% stake in Alliance without first seeking ACCC clearance means this is an enforcement investigation rather than a standard merger review" and the ACCC is "closely scrutinising the effects of the acquisition of this shareholding by Qantas. Acquiring a strategic stake in a close competitor in such a concentrated market raises clear competition concerns". Mr Sims said the ACCC will consider "enforcement action" if Qantas' shareholding compromises "Alliance's ability to be a strong competitor to Qantas, now and in the future", and the ACCC is of the opinion "that any further increase in Qantas's stake in Alliance is very likely to raise significant competition concerns under the Competition and Consumer Act". [more - original PR]