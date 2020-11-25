ACCC records 497% increase in travel complaints due to coronavirus

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) stated (25-Nov-2020) 'The impact of COVID-19 on consumers and fair trading' report shows the pandemic's impact on travel resulted in 24,210 complaints to the ACCC, a year-on-year increase of 497%. ACCC commissioner Sarah Court stated: "We announced some cases such as Flight Centre, Qantas and Etihad, where we worked with those businesses to improve their treatment of customers, but we've been doing a lot of other work behind the scenes with dozens of travel businesses to get refunds and other remedies for customers who had their holiday plans dashed". [more - original PR]