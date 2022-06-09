Become a CAPA Member
9-Jun-2022 12:53 PM

ACCC: Qantas reports demand for business travel is recovering faster than expected

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), in its 'Airline Competition in Australia' report, stated (08-Jun-2022) Virgin Australia, Qantas Airways and Jetstar Airways reported that they expect to be operating at or above pre-pandemic levels in the coming months. Qantas also stated that demand for business travel is recovering faster than expected, with small business demand above pre-pandemic levels and larger corporate traffic at 85% in May-2022. ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey stated: "A sustained recovery over the coming years will improve the financial health of the domestic airline industry and help secure the additional competition we're seeing from new and expanding airlines". [more - original PR]

