2-Mar-2021 10:16 AM
ACCC proposes re-authorising Qantas-American Airlines alliance
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) proposed (26-Feb-2021) re-authorisation of the alliance between Qantas Airways and American Airlines for a further five years. The alliance enables Qantas and Jetstar to cooperate with American Airlines on trans-Pacific services between Australia/New Zealand and the United States, Canada and Mexico. Authorisation will allow the airlines to coordinate on a range of matters, including marketing and sales, freight, pricing, scheduling, distribution strategies including agency arrangements, yield and inventory management, frequent flyer programmes, lounges, joint procurement and product and service standards. [more - original PR]