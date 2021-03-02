Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Mar-2021 10:16 AM

ACCC proposes re-authorising Qantas-American Airlines alliance

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) proposed (26-Feb-2021) re-authorisation of the alliance between Qantas Airways and American Airlines for a further five years. The alliance enables Qantas and Jetstar to cooperate with American Airlines on trans-Pacific services between Australia/New Zealand and the United States, Canada and Mexico. Authorisation will allow the airlines to coordinate on a range of matters, including marketing and sales, freight, pricing, scheduling, distribution strategies including agency arrangements, yield and inventory management, frequent flyer programmes, lounges, joint procurement and product and service standards. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More