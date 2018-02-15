ACCC proposes re-approving alliance between Qantas and Emirates, with limited conditions

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) proposed (16-Feb-2018) granting re-authorisation to the alliance between Qantas and Emirates for a further five years. The ACCC first authorised the alliance in 2013 for an initial five year period. ACCC Commissioner Roger Featherston said the body "considers that the alliance is likely to continue to result in a range of public benefits" and that the combined networks of Qantas and Emirates "provides customers with access to more flights and destinations under a single airline code and improves connectivity" and also has benefits for loyalty programme members. Mr Featherstone said the ACCC is concerned that the alliance is "likely to significantly impact competition" on a single route - Sydney to Christchurch - as Qantas and Emirates are the two major operators on this route and their only competition is from the Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand alliance". To address this, the ACCC proposes the Qantas/Emirates alliance regularly reports on seats and passengers flown, fares and route profitability. The condition would also allow the ACCC to set a minimum level of capacity on the route. When the alliance was initially approved the ACCC imposed similar conditions on four routes between Australia and New Zealand. However, since starting direct services between Auckland and Dubai in Mar-2016, Emirates has withdrawn from the Sydney to Auckland route, and will withdraw from the Melbourne and Brisbane to Auckland routes in Mar-2018. The ACCC considers these routes no longer require the capacity conditions. [more - original PR]