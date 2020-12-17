ACCC: Leisure services expected to show signs of recovery

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) stated (17-Dec-2020) coronavirus and associated border closures not only resulted in a significant reduction in the number of overall passengers, but also changed destination mix. The change has been driven by the combination of border closures, government subsidy programs, airlines reviewing the ability for a service to bring in cash, and changing passenger demand in a pandemic. ACCC said as border restrictions ease, it is likely the mix of busiest routes will shortly begin to reflect the pre-coronavirus situation with Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane routes again as the most popular. Qantas, Virgin Australia and Regional Express (Rex) report a surge in demand for flights out of Melbourne, following the reopening of Victoria's borders. Leisure routes are also expected to be the first to show signs of recovery as people seek out domestic holidays in lieu of overseas travel, as well as catching up with family and friends that had been behind closed borders earlier in 2020. [more - original PR]