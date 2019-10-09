9-Oct-2019 11:21 AM
ACCC issues response to IASC regarding Qantas and Virgin Australia slot application at Tokyo Haneda
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission submitted (02-Oct-2019) a response to Australia's International Air Services Commission (IASC) in response to applications for allocation for capacity on the Japan route by Qantas and Virgin Australia. Key details include:
- The ACCC considers that allocating one frequency between Australia and Tokyo Haneda to Virgin Australia and one to Qantas would promote competition to a much greater extent than allocating both frequencies to Qantas;
- Virgin Australia is more likely to compete vigorously for passengers on its own services rather than under a codeshare arrangement with a foreign carrier;
- Virgin Australia commencing services on the Japan route will naturally enable it to be a more effective competitor than at present. [more - original PR]