ACCC grants interim authorisation for proposed Virgin Australia/United Airlines codeshare
Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) granted (12-May-2022) interim authorisation for a proposed codeshare pricing arrangement between Virgin Australia and United Airlines. Interim authorisation allows United Airlines to set the fares at which Virgin Australia may sell the services operated by United Airlines, whether those services are sold as a standalone itinerary or as part of an itinerary that includes flight segments operated by Virgin Australia. ACCC commissioner Stephen Ridgeway stated: "The ACCC's preliminary view is that this proposed codeshare arrangement with United Airlines is likely to result in a public benefit as it will help Virgin Australia re-establish its international network… it appears that Virgin Australia is unlikely to be able to operate its own long haul international services in the short term". [more - original PR]