ACCC grants authorisation of continued Qantas and China Eastern Airlines alliance

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) granted (29-Jan-2021) authorisation until 31-Mar-2023 to enable Qantas Airways and China Eastern Airlines to continue to operate an aviation alliance by giving effect to the conduct described in an extended Joint Coordination Agreement (JCA). Due to significant disruption to international travel resulting coronavirus, the ACCC considers that the extended JCA is likely to result in a public benefit by assisting the applicants to reinstate services, and potentially grow the capacity they operate between Australia and China as travel restrictions ease, more quickly and in a more sustainable way than would otherwise be the case.