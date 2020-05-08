8-May-2020 10:15 AM
ACCC grants authorisation for British Airways and Qatar Airways to coordinate services to Australia
Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) granted (07-May-2020) authorisation to enable British Airways and Qatar Airways to coordinate air passenger services on a number of routes between the UK, Europe and Australia, which include a UK-Doha leg, until 29-Mar-2025. The ACCC considers the coordination is likely to result in public benefits from enhanced products and services due to more convenient travel options and improved customer services. The ACCC considers that the arrangement is unlikely to result in public detriments in the form of unilateral or coordinated effects, given the airlines' existing Joint Business Agreement and the strength of competitors on relevant routes. [more - original PR]