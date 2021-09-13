13-Sep-2021 11:31 AM
ACCC finds against Qantas and Japan Airlines alliance
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) denied (13-Sep-2021) authorisation for Qantas and Japan Airlines to coordinate flights between Australia and Japan under the terms of a joint business agreement. The ACCC found that the agreement would likely lead to reduced competition as international travel resumes, to the detriment of passengers travelling between Australia and Japan. ACCC chair Rod Sims said: "Airlines have been severely impacted by the pandemic and this has been a very difficult period for them. But preserving competition between airlines is the key to the long-term recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors, once international travel restrictions are eased". [more - original PR]