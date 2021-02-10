ACCC chairman: Slot management important factor for Rex network plans

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chairman Rod Sims, speaking at CAPA Live February 2021, stated (10-Feb-2021) Regional Express (Rex) is "a slightly different beast than others that have tried to be the third or indeed second player" in Australia's airline industry, adding "they're as well placed, or probably better placed than anyone else who's tried to pull it off". Mr Sims said slot management will be a major factor for Rex's network plans, noting: "If Rex is going to operate on the nine routes, Melbourne-Sydney, also Sydney-Brisbane, Melbourne-Brisbane, it needs slots, particularly, obviously in Sydney Airport". He stated: "we've just got to make sure that we haven't grandfathered the slots in such a way that Rex can't get in there", adding: "I just think the current review being done by the Department of Transport into slot management, particularly at Sydney Airport is just fundamental... We just cannot cement the current slots".