19-Sep-2018 3:53 PM

ACCC calls on Govt to periodically review curfews at Sydney Airport to better manage congestion

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) called (18-Sep-2018) on the Australian Government to periodically review curfews at Sydney Airport to better manage congestion. ACCC stated: "The Government could periodically review these restrictions to ensure they are not unnecessarily impacting on the efficient operation of the airport, especially considering the technological developments that continue to reduce the level of noise from aircraft. The lack of competition in the supply". The ACCC also said congestion at the airport has expedited the development of Western Sydney Airport. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

