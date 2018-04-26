26-Apr-2018 12:13 PM
ACCC: Australia's four main airports generated USD574.1m in profits, maintain quality of service
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) released (25-Apr-2018) its 'Airport Monitoring Report 2016-17', reporting on Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne Tullamarine and Perth airports. Key overall trends include:
- All airports rated as either 'good' or 'satisfactory' for overall quality of service, on a scale ranging from 'very poor', 'poor', 'satisfactory', 'good' or 'excellent'. Perth and Brisbane airports maintained their 'good' ratings, with Perth overtaking Brisbane to be the highest rated airport for the first time. Perth's improvement in quality of service ratings over the past three years has coincided with a substantial investment programme. Sydney and Melbourne airports were again rated 'satisfactory' for overall quality of service, and their ratings have remained relatively unchanged over the past few years, sitting slightly below the threshold for 'good';
- High yielding international passengers are driving growth in demand and revenue. Aggregate passenger numbers for the four monitored airports grew by 2.7% year-on-year to 115.2 million passengers. This was primarily driven by strong growth in international passengers (+6.7%), while domestic passengers only grew by 0.9%;
- Stronger growth in higher yielding international passengers has contributed to rising average aeronautical revenue collected. Across the four airports combined, average aeronautical revenue has increased by 25.9% (in real terms) over the decade;
- Operating profits from aeronautical services increased at all airports, with a combined AUD757.6 million (USD574.1 million) in operating profits from aeronautical activities, up 9.9%. Aeronautical profit margins increased for all monitored airports except Sydney;
- Profit margins for car parking remained very high across all airports, ranging from 52.4% for Perth to 71.9% for Sydney;
- Airports appear to be managing the challenge of congestion. Total passenger numbers have increased around 30 million across the four airports in the past 10 years, but various measures indicate that the airports appear to be managing the challenge to date. In addition, three of the four airports are at various stages of building a new runway, which would enable them to cope with further increase in demand in future. With demand for air traffic projected to grow further over the next 10 to 15 years, continued investment in airport infrastructure is needed to expand capacity to meet increasing demand;
- Aeronautical investment was notably lower in FY2016/2017, following a number of years of significant expansion and investment across a number of the airports;
- Operational constraints on significant pieces of infrastructure like airports should be avoided where possible. As the only airport currently servicing Australia's largest city, Sydney Airport faces ongoing challenges with respect to aeronautical congestion and demand management. Some of the regulatory mechanisms currently in place - namely those that control aircraft noise and protect regional airlines - can, to various degrees, constrain the airport's ability to both manage congestion and maximise operational efficiency more generally. Every effort should be made in the planning stage of the Western Sydney Airport to ensure that similar constraints will not be required. [more - original PR]