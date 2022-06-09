ACCC: Australian domestic airlines report highest pax since beginning of pandemic in Apr-2022

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) stated (08-Jun-2022) its 'Airline Competition in Australia' report reveals the number of passengers travelling domestically in Apr-2022 was the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, jet fuel prices have increased to record levels and airfares are expected to increase in the coming months. 4.5 million passengers travelled with Australia's domestic airlines in Apr-2022, which is 89% of pre-coronavirus levels. Services to Queensland holiday destinations were especially popular in Apr-2022. Passenger numbers on the Canberra-Gold Coast route reached 193% of pre-coronavirus levels and passengers travelling between the Gold Coast and Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney also exceeded the pre-pandemic average. The aviation industry welcomed the return of passengers over the busy Easter period, but on-time departures dropped to 62%, the lowest on record, due to coronavirus related workforce shortages and staff absences. Airlines are forecasting a sustained recovery in domestic travel, but record high fuel prices are sending airfares higher and forcing airlines to revise their capacity forecasts. Monthly jet fuel prices hit an all time high in May-2022. Qantas subsequently revised down its capacity forecast from 107% to 103% of pre-pandemic levels for Jul-2022 and Aug-2022. [more - original PR]