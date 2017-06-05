ACCC: Proposal to grant conditional authorisation for Virgin Australia-HNA alliance

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued (02-Jun-2017) a draft determination proposing to grant conditional authorisation to Virgin Australia, the HNA Group, Hong Kong Airlines and Hong Kong Express Airways to coordinate international passenger transport services between Australia and mainland China, and Australia and Hong Kong. On 17-Feb-2017, the carriers lodged a request for authorisations A91575 and A91576 with the ACCC under subsection 88(1A) and 88(1) of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010. The request was seeking authorisation for a minimum of ten years however the ACCC has proposed to grant authorisation for five years. [more - original PR]