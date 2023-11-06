ACAA spokesperson: When you lose 'social licence to operate' there is 'not a whole lot you can do'

Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) spokesperson Chad Willis, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, confirmed (03-Nov-2023) "The issue you have with congestion is large, because you end up with a lot of aircraft circling airports where they're just wasting fuel. Airports are always trying to manage community response to any changes in air traffic". Mr Willis added: "We're having constant communication with local communities to make sure we keep our local base happy because if you don't you kind of lose your social licence to operate... When you have that community opposition there's not a whole lot you can do".