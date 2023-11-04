ACAA seeking onsite production of hydrogen and SAF 'in the very near future'

Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) spokesperson Chad Willis, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, confirmed (03-Nov-2023) the ACAA is in talks with a number of stakeholders which are in the early testing stages for hydrogen-powered aircraft to "essentially bring them" to Pittsburgh International Airport. Mr Willis also said ACAA is seeking to "bring in a facility that produces SAF right on-site", adding: "In the very near future we will have onsite production of hydrogen, we'll have onsite production of sustainable aviation fuel... and having it produced so close to the airport will really reduce the logistical costs".