Abu Dhabi updates travel 'green list' with six new European countries

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, via the official Visit Abu Dhabi website, updated (24-Jun-2021) its travel 'green list' to include Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway and Sweden, removing Cuba, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Under the revised guidelines passengers travelling from 31 countries and territories are exempt from coronavirus quarantine requirements. As previously reported by CAPA, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism plans to lift quarantine requirements for all countries excluding India effective 01-Jul-2021.