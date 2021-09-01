1-Sep-2021 2:39 PM
Abu Dhabi to permit travellers from green list countries entry without quarantine
Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism announced (31-Aug-2021) all travellers from the following countries will be permitted entry into Abu Dhabi without needing to undertake mandatory quarantine measures, effective 01-Sep-2021:
- Albania;
- Armenia;
- Australia;
- Austria;
- Bahrain;
- Belgium;
- Bhutan;
- Brunei;
- Bulgaria;
- Canada;
- China;
- Comoros;
- Croatia;
- Cyprus;
- Czech Republic;
- Denmark;
- Finland;
- Germany;
- Greece;
- Hong Kong;
- Hungary;
- Italy;
- Japan;
- Jordan;
- Kuwait;
- Kyrgyzstan;
- Luxembourg;
- Maldives;
- Malta;
- Mauritius;
- Moldova;
- Monaco;
- New Zealand;
- Netherlands;
- Norway;
- Oman;
- Poland;
- Portugal;
- Qatar;
- Ireland;
- Romania;
- San Marino;
- Saudi Arabia;
- Serbia;
- Seychelles;
- Singapore;
- Slovakia;
- Slovenia;
- South Korea;
- Sweden;
- Switzerland;
- Taiwan;
- Tajikistan;
- Turkmenistan;
- Ukraine.
Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day six and unvaccinated travellers will also take a PCR test on days six and nine. [more - original PR]