Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Sep-2021 2:39 PM

Abu Dhabi to permit travellers from green list countries entry without quarantine

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism announced (31-Aug-2021) all travellers from the following countries will be permitted entry into Abu Dhabi without needing to undertake mandatory quarantine measures, effective 01-Sep-2021:

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day six and unvaccinated travellers will also take a PCR test on days six and nine. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More