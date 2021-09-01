Abu Dhabi to permit travellers from green list countries entry without quarantine

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism announced (31-Aug-2021) all travellers from the following countries will be permitted entry into Abu Dhabi without needing to undertake mandatory quarantine measures, effective 01-Sep-2021:

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day six and unvaccinated travellers will also take a PCR test on days six and nine. [more - original PR]