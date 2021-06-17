Become a CAPA Member
17-Jun-2021 3:59 PM

Abu Dhabi removes UK and Tajikistan from green list, adds Malta

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, via the official Visit Abu Dhabi website, updated (17-Jun-2021) its travel 'green list' to include Malta, removing the UK and Tajikistan. Under the revised guidelines passengers travelling from 28 countries and territories are exempt from coronavirus quarantine requirements. As previously reported by CAPA, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism plans to lift quarantine requirements for all countries excluding India effective 01-Jul-2021. 

