Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Sep-2021 4:25 PM

Abu Dhabi reduces quarantine requirements for Indonesia

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, via the official Visit Abu Dhabi website, announced (05-Aug-2021) the addition of Indonesia to its travel 'green list', bringing its list of quarantine-exempt countries and territories to 56 effective 06-Sep-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, Abu Dhabi's Government added 22 countries including Denmark, Finland, Greece, Japan and Qatar effective 01-Sep-2021, along with reducing quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated passengers travelling from non-green list countries. 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More