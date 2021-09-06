Abu Dhabi reduces quarantine requirements for Indonesia

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, via the official Visit Abu Dhabi website, announced (05-Aug-2021) the addition of Indonesia to its travel 'green list', bringing its list of quarantine-exempt countries and territories to 56 effective 06-Sep-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, Abu Dhabi's Government added 22 countries including Denmark, Finland, Greece, Japan and Qatar effective 01-Sep-2021, along with reducing quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated passengers travelling from non-green list countries.