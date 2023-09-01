Abu Dhabi International Airport to open new Terminal A in early Nov-2023

Abu Dhabi Airports announced (31-Aug-2023) plans to open the new Terminal A facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport in early Nov-2023. The 742,000sqm terminal is expected to process 11,000 passengers per hour once fully operational, accommodating 45 million passengers p/a. The facility will house over 160 retail and food and beverage outlets and will feature biometric passenger processing technology, energy efficient solar lighting and advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. [more - original PR]