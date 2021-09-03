Abu Dhabi amends travel restrictions, permits entry to all vaccinated travellers

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism stated (02-Sep-2021) following updated international entry guidelines recently announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, Abu Dhabi is set to handle all fully vaccinated tourists and residents travelling from all countries, as well as unvaccinated visitors from 'Green List' countries, with no quarantine measures, effective 05-Sep-2021. Vaccines must be approved by the World Health Organisation. [more - original PR]