Abu Dhabi Airport launches Smart Travel trial in partnership with ConvergentAI

Abu Dhabi International Airport launched (14-Nov-2020) trials of a new 'Smart Travel' system in partnership with ConvergentAI, which is expected to streamline check in, security and other airport processes along with reducing crowding. The AI based platform will also increase its efficiency improvements as it continues to operate and acquire information. Abu Dhabi Airports CIO John Barton stated streamlining passenger processes will support COVID-19 safety standards as well as furthering efforts towards AI integration throughout the airport. Mr Barton also noted increasing speed of check in, security and boarding is expected to support non aeronautical activities such as dining and duty free retail. [more - original PR]