20-Sep-2023 9:37 AM

ABL Aviation delivers fifth A220-300 to Air France

ABL Aviation delivered (18-Sep-2023) an A220-300 to Air France on a long term lease, on behalf of ABL Aviation's Japanese partner, through a Japanese operating lease (JOL) structure. The delivery marks Air France's 30th A220, hitting the midpoint of its goal to add 60 A220s to its fleet. The aircraft is the fifth delivered to Air France by ABL Aviation, with an additional six deliveries planned in the future. [more - original PR]

