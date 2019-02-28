28-Feb-2019 9:12 AM
ABEAR reports domestic pax up 2% while intl pax up 6% in Jan-2019
Brazilian Association of Airlines (ABEAR) reported (27-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2019:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.9 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
- Market share by airlines:
- Gol: 38.8%, +0.1ppt;
- LATAM: 29.8%, -0.3ppt;
- Azul: 20.0%, +1.9ppts;
- Avianca Brazil: 11.1%, -1.6ppts;
- Passaredo: +0.2%, stable;
- MAP Linhas Aereas: 0.1%, -0.1ppt;
- International: 965,600, +5.7%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 27,637 tonnes, +5.8%;
- International: 21,153 tonnes, -1.8%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]