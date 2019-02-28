Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Feb-2019 9:12 AM

ABEAR reports domestic pax up 2% while intl pax up 6% in Jan-2019

Brazilian Association of Airlines (ABEAR) reported (27-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2019:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.9 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
    • International: 965,600, +5.7%;
      • Market share by airlines:
        • LATAM: 64.6%, -2.1ppts;
        • Azul: 14.8%, -0.2ppt;
        • Gol: 13.3%, +0.6ppt;
        • Avianca Brazil: 7.4%, +1.6ppts;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More