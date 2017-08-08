ABEAR continues push for lower fuel tax

ABEAR (Brazilian carriers' association) stated (07-Aug-2017) aviation fuel represents 26% of operational costs for Brazilian carriers, compared to the industry average of 14%. ABEAR attributed the discrepancy to the difference in fuel taxes charged by each state in the country, ranging from 12% to 25% tax rate. Brazil's Senate is processing a bill which limits the tax to 12%. ABEAR estimates the tax reduction would generate around 70 new daily operations. [more - original PR - Portuguese]