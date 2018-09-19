19-Sep-2018 8:57 AM
ABEAR, IATA and ALTA seek increased transparency in Brazil's fuel prices
ABEAR (Brazilian carriers' association), IATA and ALTA estimate (18-Sep-2018) that Brazil's aviation industry has an BRL1.3 billion (USD312.5 million) additional cost with the current fuel pricing structure. The mentioned institutions are seeking more transparency over the process and formula of aviation fuel pricing. Aviation fuel prices in Brazil increased by 82% in the past two years. [more - original PR]