Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Sep-2018 8:57 AM

ABEAR, IATA and ALTA seek increased transparency in Brazil's fuel prices

ABEAR (Brazilian carriers' association), IATA and ALTA estimate (18-Sep-2018) that Brazil's aviation industry has an BRL1.3 billion (USD312.5 million) additional cost with the current fuel pricing structure. The mentioned institutions are seeking more transparency over the process and formula of aviation fuel pricing. Aviation fuel prices in Brazil increased by 82% in the past two years. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More