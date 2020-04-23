ABEAR debates debenture prices for draft BDNES credit line

ABEAR president Eduardo Sanovicz, via Brazilian MP Jeronimo Goergen's official YouTube channel, commented (22-Apr-2020) on Brazil's development bank (BNDES) draft credit line. The credit is being offered to carriers in Brazil under the following conditions:

Payment in five years;

Interest and indexation;

One year without payment;

Payment of interest in the second year;

Payment of the main amount during the three final years.

Mr Sanovicz stated: "All these we accepted. The only topic we did not agree and we're debating is pricing of the guarantee basing on a convertible debenture… with the share price under the current price". He explained that the carriers had their share prices dropped between… from their normal pre-coronavirus prices. He stated "Azul had a price of BRL62 (USD11.36) one and a half month ago, now it's BRL14 (USD2.56). Same for the other two [carriers]". The draft proposes BNDES hold around 30% ownership over each carrier.